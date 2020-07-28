Covid-19: 10 active clusters, including new Satok Market cluster in Sarawak

KUCHING: One new Covid-19 cluster was identified in Sarawak today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The new cluster, dubbed the Satok Market cluster, involved four traders working in a market in Satok here who had undergone screening on July 25 and July 26.

“The source of infection and contact tracing of all these cases are currently being investigated,” said SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah disclosed that the active Covid-19 case detection on July 25 and July 26 that was conducted at the market involved 229 individuals.

“Out of the total screened, four tested positive from the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rT-PCR) tests on July 27. All the cases did not show any signs or symptoms,” he said.

To date, there are 10 active clusters: Engineering Company cluster (8), Mambong cluster (6), Medical Centre cluster (3), Jupiter cluster (3), Stutong Market cluster (7), Kuching Jetty cluster (2), Sentosa cluster (30), Melbourne PUI cluster (3), Construction Company cluster (2) and the new Satok Market cluster (4).

Uggah also said that one new recovery and discharged case was recorded today, bringing the total of recoveries and discharged cases to 564, or 83.56 per cent.

“92 individuals are still receiving treatment in the hospital isolation ward, none of which are receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit or requiring ventilator support,” he said.

Meanwhile, 39 person under investigation (PUI) cases were reported, with three still awaiting laboratory results.