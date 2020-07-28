Covid-19: Kuching back in red as local infections rise to 53

KUCHING: Kuching has reverted into a Covid-19 red zone today with 21 new positive cases, of which 16 are local infections, bringing the total number of locally transmitted cases in the district to 53 in a 14-day period, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said that Serian and Lundu districts have turned from green into yellow zones after two and one locally transmitted cases were recorded respectively.

There are now four yellow zones in Sarawak including Bau and Samarahan.

The Health Ministry classifies districts with more than 40 cases in a two-week period as red zones, 40 and below as yellow zones and those with no cases as green zones.

