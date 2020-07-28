Covid-19: Large spike in cases as Malaysia records 39 new positives today

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 39 new positive Covid-19 as at 12pm today, bringing the total number of cumulative cases to 8,943.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said out of the total positive cases, 11 were imported cases while the remaining 28 were local transmission cases

On the imported cases, he said it involved four Malaysians and seven foreigners.

“The 11 cases were from Saudi Arabia (one case detected in Sabah), Ireland (one case in Kuala Lumpur), South Korea (one in Sarawak, one in Kuala Lumpur), India (one in Kedah), Russia (one in Kuala Lumpur), United States (one in Kuala Lumpur), South America (one in Sarawak), United Kingdom (two in Sarawak) and the Philippines (one in Kuala Lumpur),” he said in a statement today.

For the local transmission cases, Dr Noor Hisham said 22 of them involved Malaysians and the remaining six were foreigners.

He added that out of the 22 local transmission involving Malaysians, 19 of them were detected in Sarawak.

“Seven cases are from the Sentosa Cluster; four from the Kuching Engineering Cluster; four from the Satok Cluster; one from the Mambong Cluster, one from the Person Under Investigation (PUI) Melbourne Cluster, one from surveillance screening at airport entry point, and one self screening case,” he said, adding that the latter two cases showed no symptoms and have been admitted to Sarawak General Hospital.

On the six local transmission cases involving foreigners, he said two were detected from the Sentosa Cluster in Sarawak and four cases from the PUI Sivagangga Cluster in Kedah.

The death toll remained at 124 as no deaths were recorded today.

Currently, the total active cases stands at 212 cases, out of which one is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit and requires ventilator support.