Covid-19: Quarantine a must for those returning to Sabah from overseas – CM

KOTA KINABALU: In line with the Federal Government’s decision, the Sabah government has also decided that anyone returning from overseas and entering the state, either by sea, land or air, must undergo mandatory quarantine beginning tomorrow (July 29).

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the quarantine period would be for 14 days or as stipulated by the State Health Department for those categorised as persons under surveillance (PUS).

“The cost of quarantine at quarantine stations (gazetted hotels) is RM150 per day, while the cost for those holding the people with disabilities (OKU) card will be borne by the government.

“Only foreigners will have to pay the RM150 daily rate for quarantine centres provided by the government as Malaysians can stay for free. The PUS, however, will bear the cost of testing to be fixed by the department,” he said in a statement today.

He also reminded those returning from overseas and wishing to enter Sabah to adhere to the entrance process guidelines and quarantine directives.

Mohd Shafie said the state government had also decided that all sailors or crew members allowed to sign on or off at all ports in Sabah must undergo Covid-19 tests beginning tomorrow (July 29).

“The state government has decided to tighten and enforce this standard operating procedure (SOP) due to the current Covid-19 situation in the state,” he said. – Bernama