Covid-19: Satok Cluster in Sarawak emerges as one of two new clusters in Malaysia

KUCHING: The Health Ministry has identified two new Covid-19 cluster with one each from Sarawak and Kedah respectively.

According to Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, the new cluster in Sarawak dubbed the ‘Satok Cluster’ involved a market located in Satok, Kuching.

He added that Covid-19 screening was also conducted at the market.

“As at July 28, a total of 229 traders were screened. Four were found positive and the remaining 225 were negative,” he said, adding that all positive cases showed no symptoms and are now admitted to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for treatment.

He said that preventive and control activities on the infection in the the market are currently underway, including cleaning processes and disinfecting the premises and related facilities.

On the new cluster in Kedah, he said the cluster dubbed ‘Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) Sivagangga Cluster’ involved a positive case (Case #8,937), a permanent resident who returned to Malaysia from India on July 13.

He added that the case was found negative when screened at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) entry point and had also went through House Surveilance Order (HSO). It was later found that the patient did not obey the order, and are currently in the action of the authorities.

Repeated screenings found the case positive and was admitted to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Kedah.

“Active case detection and close contact screenings have been done. As at July 28, 28 close contacts were screened. Five were found positive and the remaining 23 negative,” he said.

It is learnt that the index case was a restaurant owner. Out of the five positive cases, four of them were workers of the restaurant, who are also foreigners – and one was the family member of the index case.

“All positive cases shared a home with the index case. The identified premises were closed for cleaning and disinfecting processes,” Dr Noor Hisham said.