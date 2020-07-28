High Court dismisses defence’s application to postpone mitigation

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today dismissed Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s defence application to postpone the mitigation to Monday.

Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali in his decision said he accepted that there were situations where sentencing can be postponed but the accused must still provide good reasons to justify postponement.

“I do not consider that as justification. The accused still has the right to appeal, as such this court will proceed to hear mitigation for the accused,” he said. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —