High Court to deliver Najib’s SRC case verdict at 10 am

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex has been a hive of activity from as early as 6.30 am today as the High Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict in the case of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak who has been tried on seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

Najib, 67, will know whether he will be acquitted or found guilty on three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT), three charges of money laundering and one count of abuse of position in relation to the SRC funds.

Presiding Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali is expected to deliver the verdict at 10 am.

SRC International is a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and is now placed under the Minister of Finance Inc.

The courts complex has been placed under a heavy police cordon, with a police Light Strike Force unit and a K9 unit deployed at the main gate.

A group of people, believed to Najib’s supporters, had gathered at the main gate but they were not allowed into the complex as the police were only allowing in people who had a special pass.

Reporters from the local and international media, who had gathered at the main entrance as early as 6 am, were only allowed into the courts complex at 8.45 am.

Ten reporters, one from each selected media organisation, were given passes to be in the courtroom while passes had been issued to 40 other newsmen to follow the proceedings via a video link in another room. – Bernama