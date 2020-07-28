Market based on car boot sale in Sandakan

SANDAKAN: Rakan Elopura from the N45 Elopura Constituency Office has initiated a market selling fruits, food and used items in Mile 6 parking lots (behind Bataras) beginning August 3.

The market will be opened based on ‘car boot sale’, in which sellers do not need a canopy to conduct their business, but only need to park their vehicles at the parking spots to start selling their items.

According to a spokesperson from the management team of the market, Liew Chee Ching, the operational hours for the market that sells food and used items is from 4pm until 10pm, while fruit sellers will be operating from 11pm to 4am.

Liew said the management would ensure that the standard operating procedure would be complied with.

“The location of the market at a parking lot will allow sellers to use their vehicles as booths, and they do not need a canopy to operate their businesses. This way of selling is more efficient, they could clear their items easier and leave in case it rains,” he said.

Liew also said that sellers could also choose to set up a canopy if they want to, as there are 300 parking spots in the area.

This effort receives full support from Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong Ket Kiun, as Chong believes that the effort would be able to help the locals generate more income and help boost the economy of the people in Sandakan.

Chong said it was a golden opportunity for the Sandakan community especially the entrepreneurs during this difficult time.

“The locals can also generate extra income by selling food or their used items in this market as it is the perfect place for the sellers,” he said.

Chong welcomes any suggestions or proposals to develop Sandakan from the locals.

“The locals could tell us their ideas; N45 Elopura’s door is always open for suggestions. Anyone who wants to start selling in this market could also contact Lie Chee Chung at 0128554199 for further information,” he said.