More than enough PPE supply in Sarawak hospitals at the moment – Dr Adham

SIBU: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said there is more than enough supply of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in Sarawak hospitals at the moment.

He said the Health Ministry (MOH) has been taking a proactive step in trying to source for PPE supply from around the world, apart from within the country.

“Indeed, there was a shortage of PPE when the cases were on the rise from the second phase of Movement Control Order (MCO) until fourth phase of MCO.

“PPE consist of many items such as isolation gowns, gloves, shoe covers and so forth, but MOH has been taking a proactive step to get the items from around the world apart from within the nation.

“For Sarawak, PPE in the state are more than enough at the moment,” he said during the question and answer session in the Parliament seating today.

Dr Adham was responding to an issue raised by Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen on the lack of PPE in the Sarawak.

Chong told the Dewan Rakyat sitting that the PPE supply in the state was insufficient and that the hospitals had to ask for donation from the members of the public.

With the increasing number of cases of Covid-19 in Kuching especially at Sentosa Hospital where it involved frontliners, patients and their family members, Chong also asked on the additional measures taken by MOH in curbing the Covid-19 outbreak.

In response, Dr Adham said the health workers and patients who were tested positive for Covid-19 had been isolated and treated at Sarawak General Hospital.

He also said the tracing of the close contacts was ongoing and those that had been traced had been quarantined at the designated centres.

He said a special briefing on improvement and compliance of Covid-19 treatment had been given to all health officers at Sentosa hospital.

“We sanitised the areas and places that had been identified as high risk. KKM Putra Jaya also mobilised technical assistance advisory team to Sarawak to inspect and to give feedback on the transmission and the management of Covid-19,” he added.

He also said that the federal government had approved the application by the state government to restrict inter-division travel in Sarawak beginning Aug 1 until Aug 14.

He said with such restriction, those who wanted to travel between zone must get the permission from the police.

However, travelling within the zone is allowed.

“We have also come up with a targeted approach in screening and tracing the cases in the city areas and business premises involving hawkers, entrepreneurs and suppliers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chong also urged MOH to ensure that the welfare of health workers at Sentosa Hospital who had been quarantine is being taken care of.

Dr Adham said that quarantine centres designated for these health workers are at a good location and some of them had also been allowed to undergo home quarantine.