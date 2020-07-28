MP to meet SK St Teresa Serian management on preserving name, legacy of the school

SERIAN: Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem will hold a meeting with Board of Management of SK St Teresa Serian on Thursday to find ways to preserve the name and legacy of the school.

The Serian MP said he had been briefed by Serian education officer Jimali Sunang yesterday morning on the situation regarding the 87-year-old school as the present school building was no longer fit to conduct classes.

“SK St Teresa Serian, or St Teresa Serian Primary School, has been around since 1933 and it is very nostalgic to the people here especially its former pupils including myself.

“We hope we can find ways to maintain the name of the school and preserve its legacy, so that it will be a heritage for Serian,” he said when met at his service centre yesterday.

The SK St Teresa Serian issue was mentioned in the Parliament last week after Riot made an appeal to the federal government to stop the closure of this school, considered as one of the oldest in Sarawak.

Based on previous news reports, SK St Teresa Serian is being gradually closed after Public Works Department certified the classroom blocks there as unsafe.

It was also reported that the intake or admission for Primary 1 classes are being stopped within five years starting 2019.

Riot said he was thankful to Jimali and other officials from the Serian Education Office for briefing him on the situation affecting SK St Teresa Serian.

“The current batch of pupils at SK St Teresa Serian are now dispersed to other two schools namely SK Serian and SK St Patrick Tangga to have their classes. But their inclusion at those schools is causing overcrowding in the classes. Classes that used to have some 30 pupils now have to accommodate more than 50 pupils after those from SK St Teresa Serian were dispersed there,” he said.

He also said several options can be considered to allow SK St Teresa Serian to continue operating, including to rent shoplot units in Serian town as temporary building while a new school block is being built.

“I agree that the current school building must no longer be used. It is very dilapidated and unsafe.

“We hope we can rebuild new blocks for the school, using the Industrialised Building System (IBS) which is faster,” he said.

He added he will arrange for a meeting with the Ministry of Education (MOE) to discuss the matter, after getting feedback from the school’s Board of Management.

“I believe all the communities in Serian would love to see the school’s name being maintained and preserved,” he said again.