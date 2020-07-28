Najib’s RM27 million SRC International trial to begin July 5 next year

KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak on three money-laundering charges involving RM27 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC) funds will begin on July 5, next year.

High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan set July 5 to 8; July 12-15 and July 26-29 for the trial after the case management yesterday.

The court also fixed Aug 11 for further case management.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib acted for the prosecution while lawyer Nur Syahirah Hanapiah represented Najib, 67.

On Feb 3, 2019 Najib pleaded not guilty to the three charges of money laundering whereby he is alleged to have received money totalling RM27 million, allegedly proceeds from unlawful activity, in three AmPrivate Banking accounts belonging to him.

Najib is alleged to have committed the offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Bangunan Ambank Group, No. 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, on July 8, 2014, under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, which provides for a maximum fine of RM5 million or jail not exceeding five years or both. if convicted.

He was earlier charged in the Sessions Court but the case was transferred to the High Court on March 13, 2019 on an application by the prosecution.

Najib has also been tried on three charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT) , one charge of abuse of position, and three charges of money laundering involving SRC funds of RM42 million.

High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali is scheduled to deliver the verdict on this case at 10am today. — Bernama