PM’s speech main agenda at National Month launch today – Saifuddin

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s speech will be the main agenda at the launch of the 2020 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign today according to Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

“I’m confident that this will be the stage where the Prime Minister will share his words of wisdom with the people about what we have gone through and what we will do next,” he told reporters after checking the final preparations of the launch at Dataran Perdana, Perdana Putra, here yesterday.

Saifuddin, who spent about half an hour at the venue, also expressed his satisfaction with the preparations by all quarters involved, including the performances by Pentarama Choir Group and the Malaysian Armed Forces Band.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said the song titled Malaysia Prihatin which was chosen as the theme song for this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations will be performed for the first time at the launch event today.

He said the song aptly suits the Malaysia Prihatin (Malaysia Cares) slogan chosen for the celebrations in line with the country’s current situation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Malaysia is our country with its multi-racial society. Malaysia is also the frontliners, whether those who work in hospitals, in the police force, the military, media organisations, and even those who deliver food.

So, Malaysia is the people, the government, and the frontliners.

“And Prihatin is the determination, sacrifices and the love shared by the people of Malaysia,” he said.

The song was composed by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) music director Datuk Mokhzani Ismail and the lyrics, by El Sol Akhmad.

The launch of the 2020 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign organised by the Information Department will be broadcast live on RTM starting at 8.30 am. – Bernama