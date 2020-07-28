SAR operation locates body of missing Indian crewman

SIBU: The body of an Indian national who reportedly fell from a ship on July 24 was found along the Igan river yesterday.

The discovery of the body was made around 10am following the resumption of a search-and-rescue (SAR) operation to locate 21-year-old Kumar Saurabh. The body was later taken to Sibu Hospital for further action.

Kumar reportedly fell into the river around noon last Friday while the ship he was on was navigating the Sebedil area.

A fellow crewman had jumped into the river in an attempt to save him but to no avail.