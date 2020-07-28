‘Sit down’ orders hot up Dewan Rakyat debate

KUALA LUMPUR: Repeated ‘Sit down Yang Berhormat’ (YB) orders by Dewan Rakyat deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said hot up the debate session on the motion of thanks to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the sitting yesterday.

The orders were made by Azalina when RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong), not given the way by Datuk Mohd Salim Sharif (BN-Jempol) who was debating the motion, continued to stand up to interpose in the debate, and used the Standing Order rules to get his way.

Rayer stood up, when Mohd Salim claimed that Pakatan Harapan reneged on the trust given by the people such as selling national assets, and asked Mohd Salim to explain the allegations.

The rucus eased for a moment but Rayer stood up again after Azalina directed Mohd Salim to continue his debate by giving him the discretion whether he wanted to answer or not.

Mohd Salim continued his speech without answering and Rayer interjected again: “Don’t make accusations if you dare not answer”.

Rayer’s action once again tested Azalina’s patience to the point she warned that she would call the Parliament Sergeant-at-Arms to escort him out.

“YB, I am not going to put an order on you, it’s either you sit down or I will ask the Sergeant-at-Arms to ask you to go out,” she said, but was ignored by Rayer resulting in an argument between them.

The situation went on for about five minutes forcing Azalina to perform a countdown to compel Rayer to comply with her order to sit down and to stop interrupting.

“YB, I am going to count…5,4,3,2,1 sit down. Sit down, if not I am going to call the Sergeant-at-Arms. Sit down and don’t question me.. why can’t you just sit down…can you just sit down,” stressed Azalina.

Rayer’s stubborness was apparent at his refusal to sit down, and in fact repeatedly demanded an explanation why Azalina was as if angry with him.

“Off course I am angry because I am human. Sit down, let Jempol speak because time is running out. I will not stop the time. It is okay YB, sit down,” said Azalina.

Rayer eventually complied and sat down. — Bernama