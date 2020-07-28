S’wak govt urged to take necessary steps to mobilise, empower S’wakians in fight against Covid-19

KUCHING: Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How has urged the Sarawak government to take all necessary steps to mobilise and empower all Sarawakians in the fight to control and contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, it is the common opinion of experts all over the world that a pandemic such as the Covid-19 can only end when the whole society is empowered and participated in controlling and containing the pandemic.

“With our unique Sarawakian culture and background, readily to rally for a good common cause, I strongly believe that Sarawak can be the first to effective end this Covid-19 pandemic,” See said in a press statement today.

Noting that Covid-19 will not end in the near future, he said a vaccine is still being developed and it is not expected to be widely available until next year.

“Many medical scientists are of the view that the Covid-19 virus could be like dengue, that it cannot be totally eliminated in the foreseeable future and will remain in our human society for some time.”

In view of this, See said there will be spikes here and there, requiring intervention through various restrictions and control mechanisms, including localised enhanced movement control order to be implemented.

“At the same time, there must be aggressive tracing, quarantine and treatment.”

Therefore, he said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and the health authorities are encouraged to continue to be transparent in their disclosure of the gravity of the pandemic and to step up their efforts in tracing the person-under-investigation (PUI).

“We should also step up our efforts in the enforcement of control measures to fight the infectious disease. However, to ensure effective enforcement and compliance, there is a need to lobby all the individuals, companies and generally our communities to work together and complement the efforts of the government and authorities.

“‘Love, care for and protect our neighbours’, that is the Sarawakian mindset and approach we must inculcate and enhanced in our Sarawakian individuals, families and communities.

“If we see something or somebody is not right, we must tell and support them to do the necessary. With our own selves, we must stay home as much as we possibly can. Keep a safe distance and wear a mask whenever we are in the public sphere.”

See believed that the Covid-19 pandemic can be ended only when the whole society is empowered and participate actively in carrying out the measures to control and contain the virus.

Meanwhile, See and his team of assistants and volunteers handed over 500 face shields each to SK Tabuan Jaya and SK Combined for the school children and teachers this morning, as the schools in Kuching are scheduled to re-open on Aug 3.

Last week, he said 500 face shields were handed to the PIBG of SK Green road for the students and teachers of the primary school.