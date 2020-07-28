Updates: Najib’s SRC International trial verdict

High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali is currently delivering his judgement in Kuala Lumpur on the charges against Datuk Seri Najib Razak in connection with RM42 million of SRC International’s funds.

The former prime minister faces seven charges. They are one count for abuse of power under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, three counts for criminal breach of trust under Section 409 of the Penal Code and three counts under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act, 2001.

Here, we provide updates as reported by Bernama:

12.23pm – High Court finds Najib guilty on all seven charges – three counts of CBT, three of money laundering and one count of abuse of position – in relation to SRC International funds.

11.57am – Judge states defence did not produce expert as witness to verify Najib’s signature it alleged to be forged on some documents.

11.46am – Judge states testimony confirmed involvement of Jho Low, including in giving instructions on Najib’s bank accounts to a bank executive.

11.23am – Judge Mohd Nazlan states defence had not succeeded in the matter of the balance of probabilities in raising a reasonable doubt in the prosecution’s case on the abuse of position charge.

11.24am – Judge Mohd Nazlan begins reading out judgement at 10.20 am.