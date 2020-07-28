We’ll work with like-minded parties, says PSB amid claim of ties with DAP in state polls

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) said it is prepared to work with any party that is willing to struggle alongside the party with integrity and sincerity.

“PSB, which is a multi-racial Sarawak-based party fighting for justice and equality for all, is prepared to work with all like-minded persons or parties to bring about changes and greater autonomy for the benefit for all Sarawakians.

“If the other party is willing to struggle alongside PSB with integrity and sincerity, PSB is prepared to work with them for the greater good,” it said in a statement today.

PSB was referring to the statement by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chairman Larry Sng concerning a possible agreement between PSB and Democratic Action Party (DAP) on seats to contest in the forthcoming state election to avoid three-corner fights.

In a Facebook post Monday, Sng had said that allocation of seats in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition is based on the understanding that those parties that are given those seats, shall honour and contest in those areas.

“It will betray the trust of the coalition and our supporters, should individual parties decide not to contest to make way for other parties outside of PH. Keadilan will not honour such side agreements if they were to materialise.

“I am raising this matter because it has come to my attention that our allies have privately conceded five to six seats to Party Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), including the seat of Bawang Assan,” he said, adding that if DAP is not going to contest for the seat, PKR will do so.

Sng had also said that unless PSB is part of the coalition and abide by the rules of the coalition, it shall, not under any circumstances, be accorded with the same level of cooperation as PKR’s allies.

“Presently it is not known where they stand on important issues and it is my understanding that they do not wish to be part of PH Sarawak. As such the issue of cooperation with them shall not arise,” he stated.

The Bawang Assan seat is currently represented by PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.