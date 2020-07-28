Worst may be over for seaport operators, analysts positive on Westports growth prospects

KUCHING: Westports Holdings Bhd’s (Westports) prospects have been viewed positively by analysts despite the challenges posed by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a report, the research team at AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment) opined: “We believe the worst may be over for seaport operators as economies, businesses and borders reopen, translating to a recovery in global trade, and hence improvement in seaports’ throughput.”

It pointed out that Westports’ first half of the financial year 2020 (1HFY20_ core net profit of RM310.2 million (excluding RM23 million one-off items such as written-off PPE and impairment on trade receivables) beat expectations, coming in at 55 per cent of both its full-year forecast and the full-year consensus estimates.

“We believe the variance against our forecast came largely from a lower-than-expected contraction in its container throughput volume in the second quarter (2Q), at only 17 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) compared with our expectations of more than 20 per cent,” it added.

Therefore, it now assumed a smaller contraction in its FY20 forecast container throughput of nine per cent compared with 15 per cent previously.

However, it also forecast smaller growth in FY21 of seven per cent compared with 10 per cent previously due to the high base effect.

“The upgrade in our assumption is also to reflect Westports’ guidance for only a “high single-digit y-o-y contraction” in its container throughput volume in 2HFY20, underpinned by the robust glove manufacturing and recycled paper processing activities locally, coupled with the recovery in global trade,” it said.

Looking beyond the pandemic, AmInvestment pointed out that the outlook for the port sector in the region (Malaysia included) is resilient, underpinned by global trade and investments in the manufacturing sector that generate tremendous inbound (feedstock) and outbound (finished product) throughput for ports.

“There have been significant relocations of the manufacturing base by multi-national companies out of China to the region due to the rising labour and land costs, exacerbated by the US-China trade war. Westports has charted a long-term expansion plan to capitalise on these,” it added.

On the Westports 2.0 expansion plan – comprising eight new terminals, CT10 to CT17, which will double its container handling capacity from 14 million TEUs to 28 million TEUs, the research team noted that Westports has obtained shareholders’ approval to acquire the second piece of land (marina land), measuring 362 acres for RM394 million cash (or RM25 per square foot).

“It is now working on the land use conversion and the green light from the Ministry of Economic Affairs for its expansion plans.

“Meanwhile, its negotiation with the government on the concession terms is still ongoing and Westports reiterates that it hopes to close the negotiation by the end of this year,” AmInvestment said.

The research team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) also highlighted the long-term potential for Westports 2.

“With total capex for Westports 2 (CT10-17) amounting to circa RM10 billion, the new CTs are expected to nearly double in capacity to 27 million TEUS from 14 million TEUs.

“While the heavy capex will be spread over 20 years, we believe the company would likely have to fund a portion of the capex through equity, dividend reinvestment plan.

“We are fairly neutral towards the possibility of a dividend reinvestment plan as shareholders would be given an option to receive dividends instead of reinvesting them, and EPS dilution may not be substantial at less than 10 per cent dilution based on our preliminary calculations.

“However, we view this to be a very long-term play for the group with anticipated full completion by 2040, thus ruling out any earnings accretive development over the next few years,” it explained.

All in, Kenanga Research retained its ‘market perform’ rating on the stock while AmInvestment upgraded its call to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ premised on its improved prospects.