Adhere to SOP while shopping, public told

KUALA LUMPUR: With only two days left before Aidiladha celebrations, the public is once again advised to adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) while busy shopping in their preparations for the festival.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said that self-dsicipline played an important role in preventing a second wave of Covid-19 outbreak, especially with people busy shopping in preparations for Aidiladha.

“People need to remember that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over. In two days’ time we will celebrate Aidiladha and during my survey earlier, I saw business premises displaying discounted prices with various other promotions.

“We are aware that at this time people can’t do shopping as usual such as shopping in big groups at crowded places as Covid-19 pandemic is far from over,” he said after officiating the Malaysia 2020 Sales Campaign at the Sogo shopping mall here today

Earlier, he held a walkabout at business premises along Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman (TAR) to review the preparations of traders for the Aidiladha celebrations.

He also reminded the public to wear face masks, apply hand sanitiser, and most importantly, maintain one metre social distancing as well as to prioritise locally made goods.

“To prevent the emergence of second or third waves, I remind the public to comply with the SOP and continue to support goods made in Malaysia,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the cancellation of the targeted petrol subsidy programme (PSP), he said that the people should not worry about the government’s decision to discontinue the plan to implement the programme.

He said that the price of the commodity is still under control which is below RM 2.08 per litre.

“For now, oil prices are still under control. People don’t have to worry about the subsidy programme being cancelled because we as the government are concerned about their grievances and will do our best,” he said.

The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) and Finance Ministry have decided not to implement the PSP during a joint meeting on July 9. – Bernama