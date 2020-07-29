All contacts of 389th case ordered to be quarantined

KOTA KINABALU: All household and classroom contacts of the 389th case in Sabah were ordered to be quarantined, said Sabah Health Department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

One of the cases that was announced on July 27 is a primary school pupil that was tested positive for Covid-19 during screening while seeking treatment at a government clinic.

“Samples from all household and classroom contacts were taken, and quarantine order has been issued to all contacts.

“Parents are advised not to send their unwell children to school, and go to the clinic immediately to seek treatment.

“The new norm must be told to the children, and make sure they are observing social distancing, avoid crowded places, wear mask and clean their hands at all times or use hand sanitizer often,” she said in a statement published in her Facebook today.

Christina also said that a total of 766 samples were taken for screening on July 27.

Today, a memo from a school about mass quarantine, believed to be related to the 389th case, has been circulating on the social media.

Some of the netizens are aware of not discriminating Covid-19 patients but they also said the relevant authorities should be more transparent in informing the public about the real situation in the state.