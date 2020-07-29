Bomba carry out sanitisation works at Medan Niaga Satok after new cluster detected there

KUCHING: Sanitisation works were carried out at Medan Niaga Satok this morning as a new Covid-19 cluster was identified in the area yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a total of 22 personnel were involved in the operation which covered an area of about 48,562 square metres.

Yesterday, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said a new cluster called the ‘Satok Market cluster’ was detected after four traders tested positive for Covid-19.

The four had undergone mass screening on July 25 and July 26, which included 229 other individuals.

The four tested positive from the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rT-PCR) tests on July 27 and are currently asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, the source of infection and contact tracing of the cluster is currently under investigation.