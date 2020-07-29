Wednesday, July 29
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»Bomba carry out sanitisation works at Medan Niaga Satok after new cluster detected there

Bomba carry out sanitisation works at Medan Niaga Satok after new cluster detected there

0
By Jeremy Veno on News, Sarawak

Bomba personnel preparing to sanitise Satok Market.

KUCHING: Sanitisation works were carried out at Medan Niaga Satok this morning as a new Covid-19 cluster was identified in the area yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a total of 22 personnel were involved in the operation which covered an area of about 48,562 square metres.

Yesterday, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said a new cluster called the ‘Satok Market cluster’ was detected after four traders tested positive for Covid-19.

The four had undergone mass screening on July 25 and July 26, which included 229 other individuals.

The four tested positive from the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rT-PCR) tests on July 27 and are currently asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, the source of infection and contact tracing of the cluster is currently under investigation.

Sanitisation works in progress at Satok Market.

Recommended Posts