Collision with 4WD vehicle claims life of motorcyclist

SIBU: A 47-year-old motorcyclist died while receiving treatment at Sibu Hospital after being involved in an accident with a four-wheel-drive at about 8.30am along Jalan Ulu Oya here yesterday.

Sibu deputy police chief Superintendent Collin Babat said the victim identified as Sunni Lasau from Rumah Bual in Pasai died at about 9.50am.

He said in the accident, the car driven by a 20-year-old student heading towards Sibu Hospital spun before it entered the opposite lane and hit the motorcyclist and his 50-year-old female pillion rider.

“The impact of the accident caused the motorcyclist, his pillion rider and the car’s 73-year-old passenger to be taken to the hospital for treatment while the driver escaped unhurt,” he said in a statement.

He said the student had been arrested.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.