Commotion in Parliament as several MPs exchange heated words

KUALA LUMPUR: The debate session on the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address at the Dewan Rakyat sitting yesterday turned into a commotion for almost 10 minutes, when several MPs exchanged heated words with each other.

A tense situation occurred after Datuk Liew Vui Keong (Warisan-Batu Sapi) ended winding up his debate when Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (BN-Arau) stood up to state a Point of Order against M. Karupaiya’s (PH-Padang Serai) statement on Monday.

Shahidan said: “I am asking for a clarification from the Speaker (Azalina) for Article 36 (12) … so that the Speaker can issue a rule pertaining to Padang Serai (MP) who issued a confusing statement at the Dewan Rakyat by equating the Kedah government similar to Israel,” he said.

Article 36 (12) of Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat stipulates that any member who issues a statement that misleads the House is deemed to be in contempt and the member may be referred to the Committee of Privileges for the offence.

However, Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said did not allow Shahidan to do so because she wanted the debate session to continue.

“It is not allowed Yang Berhormat (YB) … YB please include it in the private motion,” said Azalina who wanted to continue the debate session.

The situation continued to heat up when RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) stood up to question the health and safety of the MPs in the House with the presence of Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) who was earlier at the Kuala Lumpur High Court for a decision in the trial of Datuk Seri Najib Razak that saw people gathered without complying with social distancing.

“This morning there was a YB who was present at the court without wearing a face mask and the pictures were spread on social media sites including YB Baling (Abdul Azeez). This has exposed us to (Covid-19 infection),” he said.

However, it was denied by Abdul Azeez who said: “I wore face mask … don’t try to deceive the House.”

Azalina stressed that the question of the movement of MPs at the august House is subject to the Dewan Rakyat’s Sergeant-at-Arms and security personnel. — Bernama