Covid-19: 13 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia today, total at 8,956

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded 13 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the cumulative total of positive cases to 8,956.

Health Director General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said out of the total positive cases, eight were imported cases and the remaining were locally transmitted cases.

“The eight imported cases involved four Malaysians and four non-Malaysians,” he said in a press statement today.

According to him, the eight imported cases were from United Kingdom, India, Philippines, Pakistan, Gambia and Ukraine.

For the five cases of local transmissions in the country, he said three cases involved Malaysians and the remaining two were non-Malaysians.

“Two of the cases are in Sarawak, involving a Malaysian from the Sentosa Cluster and a non-Malaysian from the Mambong Cluster,” he said.

He also said that Johor, Sabah and Perlis each had one local transmission case.

Dr Noor Hisham, in updating the latest about the two clusters in Sarawak, said for the Mambong Cluster, a total of 198 persons had been screened to-date, involving 188 Malaysians and 10 non-Malaysians.

“Of these, seven were tested positive and 191 negative,” he added.

As for Sentosa Cluster, he said a total of 1,026 persons had been screened to-date.

“Of these, 31 were tested positive, 888 negative and 107 are still awaiting results.”

“The screening covers the healthcare workers, their family members, cleaning company employees, security guards, patients and other close contacts.”

Dr Noor Hisham said the Sentosa cluster has involved cases of up to the second generation, with the cause of the infection is still under investigation even though initial investigation shows that it could be a result from activities in the community.

Meanwhile, the total cumulative tally for active cases in the country stands at 220 with all under treatment. Two cases are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and one case requires ventilator support.

A total of five patient have recovered and discharged from wards today, bringing the total who have recovered and discharged to 8,612 or 96.2 per cent of total cases.

As there are no reported deaths, the death toll remained at 124 or 1.38 per cent of total cases.