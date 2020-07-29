Covid-19: 2 new positive cases in Sarawak today, both close contacts of current clusters

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded two new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total cumulative tally of positive cases in the state to 677.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement revealed that the 676th case involved a local woman who is a close contact of Case #630 from the Sentosa Cluster.

She was screened at the Serian Screening Centre on July 27, and her test results showed that she tested positive for the virus on July 28.

Case 677 involved a local man who had close contact with Case #581 from the Mambong Cluster.

He was tested on July 27 and was found positive on July 28.

To date, 10 clusters are active in the state. They are: the Engineering Firm Cluster (8), Mambong Cluster (7), Medical Centre Cluster (3), Jupiter Cluster (3), Stutong Market Cluster (7), Kuching Jetty Cluster (2), Sentosa Cluster (31), Melbourne Cluster (3), Kuching Construction Company Cluster (2) and Satok Market Cluster (4).

SDMC also recorded one recovery and discharged case from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) today, making it the 565th to date or 83.46 per cent of the total number of cases.

A total of 93 active cases are still being treated at hospitals across the state as of today, with the death toll remaining unchanged at 19.

A total of seven new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases have been recorded today, with three still awaiting their lab test results.

At the same time, 26 new persons-under-surveillance (PUS) were recorded today, with a total of 665 individuals being quarantined in 11 hotels across the state.

Kuching District is still classified as a red zone with a total of 71 cases reported within the last 14 days, out of which 69 are still active.

In the yellow zone are Serian with three active cases, Lundu (3), Bau (1) and Samarahan (13) districts. Other 35 districts are in the green zone.

Meanwhile, SDMC advised those having to travel between Zone 1 and Zone 2 would need to apply for permits from the police first, including those travelling by flight, regional buses and express boats.

For those on official government department or agency duties and essential services having to travel between the zones, they are required to bring along a copy of a permission letter from their heads of departments.

Zone 1 consists of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions while Zone 2 consists of Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Kapit, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang divisions.

Zone 1 includes districts currently classified as red and yellow zones, while Zone 2 are green zones.