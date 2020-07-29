Covid-19: Speaker reminds MPs to comply with SOP, wear face masks when out in public

MIRI: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun today reminded all Members of Parliament to comply with the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), especially in wearing face masks when they are out in public.

Azhar Azizan gave this reminder in response to Jelutong MP RSN Rayer, who raised the Standing Orders and claimed several lawmakers from the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) were not abiding with the Covid-19 SOP at a large gathering outside the court at Jalan Duta in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

“In relation to a gathering outside Jalan Duta where the director-general of Health had said that he was saddened with the non-compliance to SOP by around 1,000 to 3,000 people who had gathered there.

“I am concerned because YB Pontian, YB Baling and a few other lawmakers were seen to be there without wearing a face mask. Tanjong Karang MP was also there but he did wear a face mask,” he said.

He questioned the speaker on whether or not these MPs who were at the gathering yesterday needed to be quarantined.

In his reply, Azhar Azizan said he had no power to stop the movement of the lawmakers outside the Parliament.

“Actually, I have seen that in the news. But we do not know whether or not those who went to the gathering yesterday have Covid-19 or not and have infected them (the lawmakers who attended the gathering).

“As long as they can prove that they have no Covid-19 symptoms, we cannot stop them from entering the Dewan. But I have always emphasised to all lawmakers to comply with the SOP,” he added.

Yesterday, about 1,000 people who were mainly supporters of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak gathered outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court in Jalan Duta.

Pictures of the large crowd showed many people were breaching the social distancing measure and violating the SOP to curb the spread of Covid-19, including not wearing proper face masks outside the court complex which went viral on social media and online mainstream media.

The crowd of supporters was waiting for the verdict of the seven charges against former prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak for misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.