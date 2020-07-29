DCCI postpones two events due to inter-zone travel restriction

KUCHING: Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has postponed two events due to the inter-zone travel restriction imposed by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Sarawak.

Its secretary general Libat Langub said the two affected events are DCCI’s 18th annual general meeting (AGM) and a Business Dialogue both scheduled on August 8.

He explained the DCCI supreme council made such decision today (July 29) in view of the government’s announcement on the inter-zone travel restrictions within Sarawak effective Aug 1 to 14.

This is because the travel restrictions will affect many DCCI members whom are from outside Kuching who will need to travel to the state capital to attend the said events, he said.

“We received verbal advice from the director of Registrar of Societies Sarawak to consider postponing our AGM to a later date within this year 2020 in view of the said travel restrictions.

“The venue fixed for the AGM and Business Dialogue has also been cancelled by the hotel as the hotel is now used as quarantine centre by the state government.

“We are also not optimistic of getting sufficient numbers for the AGM and Business Dialogue (due to the travel restrictions),” he said today.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas had announced on Monday that people in Sarawak must get police permission to travel between Zone 1 and Zone 2 in the state from August 1 to 14.

Uggah who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman was reported as saying Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions are grouped in Zone 1 while Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang.

In addition, commercial flights between Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan would also be reduced during those dates.