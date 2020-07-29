Dr Noor Hisham unhappy with lax Court Complex gathering

KUALA LUMPUR: “It is sad to see this situation grew without self-control,” wrote Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in reply to a tweet posted by Bernama @bernamadotcom at 3.10 pm on a news item titled ‘MP concern over emergence of new cluster’.

Dr Noor Hisham was referring to the large gathering which appeared to be breaching the Covid-19 safe distancing order at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex yesterday.

“The Ministry of Health has been reminding Malaysians daily to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to keep a safe distance of at least 1 metre, wear face masks and wash hands frequently. It is sad to see this situation going out of self-control,” he posted.

As of 4.10 pm, the reply has been retweeted by more than 8,600 netizens and garnered more than 6,000 comments.

The news article was referring to Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) who raised the issue of the huge gathering of people at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex yesterday when debating in the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address at Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Pictures of the large crowd showed many people were breaching the social distancing measure and violating the SOP to curb the spread of Covid-19, including not wearing proper face masks outside the court complex which went viral on social media and online mainstream media.

The crowd of supporters was waiting for the verdict of the seven charges against former prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak for misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds. – Bernama