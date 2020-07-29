Factory worker killed after losing control of motorbike

KUCHING: A 21-year-old factory worker was killed after he somehow lost control of his motorcycle

while riding on his own at Jalan Diplomatik here yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said police received a report on the accident at around 12.40am.

He identified the deceased as Primer Miller Sman from Bandar Baru Samariang.

“The victim is believed to have ridden his motorcycle from Jalan Bako and was heading towards Samariang when he met with an accident.

“The paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), who arrived at the scene, confirmed the victim had died from serious head injuries,” Alexson said in a statement.

Primer’s body was later brought to SGH for a post-mortem.

“Meanwhile, the victim’s motorcycle has been brought to the Kuching District Police Traffic office for Puspakom inspection,” added Alexson.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.