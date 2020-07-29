Govt to impose provisional anti-dumping duty on cold rolled steel

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will impose a provisional anti-dumping duty at the rate that is necessary to prevent further injury to the domestic industry of cold rolled stainless steel in coils, sheets or any other form.

The move comes after the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) conducted and completed an investigation following a request by domestic producer, BAHRU Stainless Sdn Bhd, asking for an anti-dumping investigation on imports of the subject merchandises.

“The petitioner alleged that imports of these subject merchandises originating or imported from Indonesia and Vietnam being dumped into Malaysia at a price much lower than the selling price in the domestic market of the alleged countries and this is causing material injury to the domestic industry in Malaysia.

“The petitioner further claimed that the dumped imports from the alleged countries have increased in terms of absolute quantity and have caused material injury to the domestic industry,” MITI said in a statement yesterday.

The government has evaluated and considered the prima facie evidence of dumping, injury and causal link and decided to initiate an anti-dumping investigation on imports of subject merchandise from the alleged countries.

“In accordance with the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Act 1993 and its related Regulations, a preliminary determination will be made within 120 days from the date of initiation and if the preliminary determination is affirmative, the government will impose a provisional anti-dumping duty at the rate that is necessary to prevent further injury to the domestic industry,” it said. – Bernama