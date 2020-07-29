PM: Bank loan moratorium extended for 3 months for targeted groups

KUCHING: The federal government has agreed to extend the bank loan moratorium for the public, following an outcry from those affected by Covid-19 and the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In a special address today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the extension will run for three months, but only for those who lost their jobs this year and have yet to find employment.

If their situation persists after the three-month extension, which expires at the end of the year, Muhyiddin said the banks may still provide a further extension for such individuals depending on their respective situation.

“I hear you about the moratorium that would end in September. I also know many are hoping that the moratorium would be extended.

“Therefore, I have discussed with the Finance Minister and Bank Negara governor, to find a solution to the problems faced by some who are still in need of help.

“So today I want to announce that the Perikatan Nasional government has agreed to execute the extension of the moratorium and targeted bank aid, which will be focused on those who are truly in need,” he said.

The six-month moratorium period from April 1 to Sept 30 was announced under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus during the MCO to cushion the pandemic impact.

As of July 20, the deferred loan/ financing repayments under the moratorium were estimated to have reached RM59 billion, benefiting some 7.7 million Malaysians or 93 percent of individual borrowers.

Muhyiddin also said borrowers whose salary had been cut due to the economic downturn brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic may seek a reduction in the monthly repayment.

The reduction in monthly repayment will be based on the proportion of the salary reduction.

He added the ratio of monthly repayment reduction to salary reduction may differ depending on loan type.

For housing and personal loans, the monthly repayment can be reduced at the same rate as the salary reduction. The ratio of reduction was not provided for other forms of loans.

This reduction will be allowed for at least six months. An extension can be considered, depending on the status of an individual’s salary.

Muhyiddin also said others may negotiate with banks for certain relief if facing difficulties.

He said banks have given a commitment to help individuals, small and medium enterprises (SME), small traders and self-employed individuals who face difficulties in meeting their commitments due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the possible reliefs that can be negotiated by such individuals are only paying the interest portion of loan repayment for a certain period of time, extending the overall loan length in order to reduce the quantum of monthly repayment and other reliefs until a borrower is financially stable again.

According to Muhyiddin, the targeted measures are expected to benefit three million individuals and SMEs.

He said Bank Negara Malaysia’s data showed 243,000 SMEs or 95 percent of borrowers have also benefited from the loan moratorium amounting to RM20.7 billion during the same period.