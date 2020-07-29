Report: PKR to demand RM10mln from Baru, Ali for defecting from Pakatan

KUCHING: PKR will be demanding RM10 million each from Selangau MP Baru Bian, Saratok MP Ali Biju and 18 other elected representatives for defecting from Pakatan Harapan (PH), a news report said.

Malaysiakini said today that PKR would be sending out letters of demand to the elected representatives, who include those who are now ministers in the Perikatan Nasional government.

Citing a statement issued by the party’s treasurer-general Lee Chean Chung, the report said the sum was “agreed” upon by each of the MPs for defecting from PH.

“PKR wishes to announce that the party has given instructions to its lawyers to issue letters of demand to 20 Members of Parliament (MPs) and state assemblypersons.

“The party is claiming the sum of RM10 million from each of them. This is the compensation they have agreed to pay for defecting from the party and appropriating the seat for their personal benefit and use against the interest of the party,” the statement reportedly said.

Lee also told Malaysiakini that they were “still preparing the documents” when asked why Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin was not in the list.

The Sarawakian MPs had left PKR when the PH government collapsed in February this year. Baru, who is also the Ba’ Kelalan assemblyman, had recently joined Parti Sarawak Bersatu.

Lee said each of them would be given seven days to make payment failing which the party had instructed its lawyers to commence proceedings against them to recover the compensation.

PKR had said it would base its lawsuit on a legal document signed by the lawmakers before they were fielded as candidates at the 2018 general election, Malaysiakini said.