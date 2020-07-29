State’s first One-Stop Early Intervention Centre expected to begin operations in Sept – Fatimah

KUCHING: The state’s first One-Stop Early Intervention Centre (OSEIC) is expected to begin operations in Sept this year, said Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

According to her, the OSEIC would be managed by the Society for Parents of Children with Special Needs (Pibakat) and monitored by OSEIC advisory committee led by her ministry.

“The centre will provide services such as early diagnosis, intervention and support under one roof for the special needs children aged seven and below. As a start, we will focus on autism, Down’s Syndrome and learning disabilities.

“The centre is expected to be operating in September with target of 50 special needs children for the first intake,” she told a press conference at her office today.

In ensuring the inclusive education policy is carried out, the centre can perform early diagnosis, implement early intervention and provide support to parents or guardians, she said.

She added that the centre was jointly set up by the state government and Petronas through its corporate social responsibility programme, with the latter allocating RM4 million to the state government for the purpose.

“The OSEIC, located at Metrocity, Jalan Matang here, will have a management office, study area, rehabilitation area, intervention room, clinic and a gym. The objective of OSEIC is to identify the disability earlier, provide early intervention programme, educate and guide the children to be independent and prepare them for mainstream schooling.”

“With the services provided at the centre, parents no longer need to travel to Kuala Lumpur or outside Sarawak to get intervention or support services for their children. We hope more parents will come forward for consultation, diagnosis, intervention and support for their special needs children.”

Also present was Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus, the ministry’s permanent secretary Dr Saadiah Abdul Samat, Pibakat president Zaidi Ahmad and Pibakat secretary Ng Kui Choo.