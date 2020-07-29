Uggah: 6am-10pm business operating hours only for divisions in Zone 1

KUCHING: The regulation for reduced business operating hours, from 6am to 10pm, will only apply to Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions during the inter-zone travel restriction from Aug 1 till Aug 14, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“It is indeed very sad that we have to yet again impose such a ban. We understand that businesses will be badly affected by this ban, but it is necessary for us to control the spread (of Covid-19).

“The SDMC is working very hard with relevant agencies and industry players to find a balance between the health of the people and the economic health of our fellow Sarawakians.

“The authorities are trying their level best to exert control over the spread of the disease to protect every one of us,” SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said in a press conference here yesterday.

Uggah on Monday announced that Sarawak would impose the inter-zone travel restriction to curtail the worsening Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

He implored everyone to “understand and bear with SDMC” as they were implementing policies and standard operating procedures (SOP) to protect the public at large.

Under the inter-zone travel restriction, the-now red zone of Kuching along with the yellow zones of Serian and Samarahan are listed under Zone 1, while Zone 2 consists of the green zones of Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Kapit, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang divisions.

Those needing to travel between the two zones must first apply for a permit from the police, but travel between divisions within the same zone is permitted.

The purpose of the inter-zone travel restriction is to prevent the green zones from being infected, Uggah said.

Meanwhile, the deputy chief minister also highlighted some SOP updates for foreigners entering Sarawak from overseas as well as those working in the oil and gas industry.

“All foreigners who wish to enter Sarawak from overseas are not required to take the rT-PCR test three days before

departing.

“Once they enter Sarawak, they will be quarantined for 14 days and will take the rT-PCR test on the second and 10th day of their quarantine. All cost for quarantine and rT-PCR testing will be borne by them,” he said.

For workers in the oil and gas industry on sign-on, Malaysians from the peninsula, Labuan and Sabah, as well as foreigners, he said they would be placed at designated quarantine centres for 14 days.

They will take the rT-PCR test on the second and 10th day of the quarantine and if found negative, they would be allowed to go on the oil rig. All costs for quarantine and rT-PCR tests would be borne by the employer, he said.

For sign-off Malaysians from the peninsula, Labuan and Sabah, he said they would be quarantined and given rT-PCR test on the second day and if found negative, they would be allowed to return home without having to complete the rest of the quarantine period.

“The cost for Sarawakians would be borne by the state government while non-Sarawakians will have to bear the cost themselves,” he added.

He said for foreigners, they would undergo the 14-day quarantine and those signing off in Malaysia will be quarantined while waiting for the rT-PCR tests, with all costs to be borne by them.