4,140 PPR units completed in Sarawak — Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 4,140 units of houses under the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) have been built in Sarawak as at June 30.

According to the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT), they are from eight completed projects, namely 1,000 units at PPR Kemena,

Bintulu; PPR Batu 5, Kuching (816 units); PPR Lambir, Miri (505); while PPR Seduan, Sibu and PPR Batu Gong, Siburan with 500 units each.

“Other completed projects are PPR Sg Tengah, Kuching which has 439 units; PPR Sri Wangi, Kuching (200 units) and PPR Samarahan (180 units),” said the ministry in a written reply in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

It was responding to a question from Rubiah Wang (GPS-Kota Samarahan) who wanted to know the status of PPR and Malaysian Civil Servants Housing Project (PPAM) in Sarawak.

It also said that apart from the eight projects, there are three other PPR projects under construction at other locations in Sarawak involving 1,112 units.

The locations are PPR Petrajaya with 208 units (87 per cent under construction); PPR Landeh (443 units, 60.4 per cent under construction); and PPR Seduan (461 units and 2.59 per cent under construction).

As for PPAM, one project in the Kota Samarahan area with 300 units of apartments is expected to be completed by March 2021, and six other projects in other locations in Sarawak comprising 1,493 units.

“The locations are Muara Tuang (340 units) and Miri (Eastwood Valley) (204 units); Sibu (219 units) and Tabuan Jaya (192 units) all under construction, while in Matang (198 units) with building approval status and Miri (Jalan Pujut) (340 units) is at planning stage,” said the ministry.

On Rubiah’s question pertaining the construction of a fire station in Asajaya, Kota Samarahan, the ministry said that the project, costing RM7.95 million, with the construction commenced on

Nov 25 last year and expected to be completed on May 24, 2021.

“The ministry, through the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has also taken proactive steps by building a temporary fire station in the Asajaya area in collaboration with the Asajaya district office which was completed on June 1, 2019 with a strength of 25 personnel,” it said. — Bernama