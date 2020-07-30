Airlines to heed SDMC’s directive to limit air travel in Sarawak

KUCHING: Airline companies have agreed to reduce their incoming and outgoing flight frequency in

Sarawak as well as flights within the state, from August 1 to 14 in line with the decision by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to limit air travel in the state.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the decision by SDMC was a very timely measure to contain the spread of Coivd-19 pandemic especially in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions.

The reduction in flight frequency will affect Malaysia Airlines, MASwings, Malindo Air, AirAsia and Scoot Airlines.

“It is important that both passengers and crew members of the airlines comply strictly with the Standard Operating Procedures issued by National Security Council (MKN) and SDMC while they are at the terminal and inside the aircraft,” he said in a statement.

In view of the restrictions introduced by SDMC also effective from August 1 to 14 for those traveling from Zone 1 and 2 in the state, Lee advised those traveling on public transport be it airlines, express boats or regional buses to obtain police permit first before purchasing their tickets.

Zone 1 covers Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions while Zone 2 consists of other divisions from Sri Aman to Limbang.

“Nevertheless, there might be others who had purchased their tickets beforehand for their travel starting on or after

Aug 1, and they must also obtain the police permit before boarding for their travel.

“The requirements determined by SDMC apply to the airlines, express boats and regional bus services operating between

the two zones in Sarawak,” he said.

He added it was incumbent upon the airline companies, express boat operators and regional bus companies to make sure that only

passengers with police permits are allowed to board their carriers and travel between the two zones.

“In addition, the relevant government agencies including Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB), Road Transport Department (JPJ) and police (PDRM) have been directed to monitor compliance with the directives issued by SDMC in respect of travel restriction,” Lee said.