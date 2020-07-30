Be a ‘gentleman in politics’, Musa tells Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: Former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman has told his rival Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal to be a ‘gentleman in politics’.

He opined that there was no necessity for the state assembly to be dissolved as he had obtained a simple majority with 33 assemblymen backing him,

Therefore, the Sungai Sibuga assemblyman said that he had instructed his lawyers to submit an appeal to the Head of State on the decision to dissolve the Sabah State Legislative Assembly.

However, in the event a snap election is held, Musa said that he and the assemblymen aligned to him are ready to face it.

