Cholera cases in Sabah triples in July

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has recorded a cumulative of 66 cholera cases as of July 27 due to the contamination in food and water.

Health and People’s Well-Being Minister Datuk Frankie Poon said the number of cholera cases as of July 1 in Sabah was only 21 cases.

Districts with cholera cases in Sabah as of July 27 are Tuaran, Kota Kinabalu, Putatan, Beaufort, Sipitang, Tawau, Kinabatangan, Kunak, Lahad Datu and Semporna.

However, in less than one month, the number of cases had more than tripled that, he said.

“While cholera is treatable and not as fatal as Covid-19, we must not take it for granted as it can lead to death in serious cases,” he warned.

He urged everyone to take the necessary measures to safeguard themselves and their families by drinking boiled or bottled water and to ensure the food they consumed have been cooked properly.

He also urged the public to wash their hands with soap prior to eating or handling food and after visiting the toilet.

Symptoms of cholera infection include diarrhea and dehydration.