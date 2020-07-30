Covid-19: 8 new cases reported in Malaysia today

KUCHING: Eight new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country today, bringing the total number of cases to 8,964, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The new cases today consist of five local transmitted cases, while the remaining three were classified as imported cases.

“One locally transmitted case was recorded each in Kuala Lumpur and Johor, while three more cases were reported in Sabah today,” he said during the daily Covid-19 situation update in Putrajaya here today.

One case each was imported from Kazakhstan, Philippines and Indonesia, he revealed.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were currently 223 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, with three patients being treated in intensive care units – including one receiving ventilator support.

Five patients of Covid-19 have recovered from the disease today and no deaths were reported.

He pointed out that 8,617 patients had recovered from the virus so far, equivalent to 96.13 per cent of all confirmed cases in the country and the death toll remained at 124 or 1.38 per cent of total cases.