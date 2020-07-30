Covid-19: No new cases reported in Sarawak today, 10 clusters still active

KUCHING: Zero new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Sarawak today, as the total number of cases remains unchanged at 677.

Despite this, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said a total 1,182 samples taken during contract tracing were still awaiting laboratory test results.

“Ever since the emergence of new positive cases, the State Health Department (JKNS) has done very aggressive contact tracing work. Not only are they doing the contact tracing of positive cases, they are also conducting surveillance in sectors such as construction sites, plantations and so on.

“For your information, a total 1,182 samples taken are still awaiting the laboratory test results. We hope the test results will be known within the next 24 hours,” he said during the daily Covid-19 press conference today.

The deputy chief minister said 10 clusters remain active, though without any additional cases.

They are namely the Engineering Firm Cluster with eight cases, Mambong Cluster (7), Medical Centre Cluster (3), Jupiter Cluster (3), Stutong Market Cluster (7), Kuching Jetty Cluster (2), Sentosa Cluster (31), Melbourne Cluster (3), Kuching Construction Company Cluster (2) and Satok Market Cluster (4).

He also informed that six recoveries were recorded and discharged today, all of them from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Four of them are from Kuching District and two from Samarahan. This brings the number of Covid-19 recoveries to 571 persons or 84.34 percent of the total cases.

“A total of 87 patients are still receiving treatment in isolation wards in the hospital but none are in intensive care units or are in need of intubation,” he said.

He also said nine persons-under-investigation (PUI) were recorded today and two are still awaiting laboratory test results, while the rest have tested negative for the virus.

Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 19 people so far in Sarawak.

According to SDMC statistics, Kuching remains a Covid-19 red zone with 51 cases in the last 14 days.

Serian, Lundu, Bau and Samarahan also remain yellow zones.

A total 683 people categorised as person-under-surveillance (PUS) are quarantined at 11 hotels throughout Sarawak, including 36 who checked in today.