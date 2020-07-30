Fadillah: RM3.9mln allocation to resurface Serian-Tebedu road this year

KUCHING: A total of five road resurfacing projects worth RM3.9 million have been allocated for the Serian-Tebedu road this year, said Senior Works Minister, Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the resurfacing projects were scheduled to take place at kilometer 10 to 11, kilometer 11 to 12.31, kilometer 12.31 to 13.81, kilometer 13 to 14 and kilometer 19 to 20 of the road which leads to the Malaysia-Indonesia border.

“In Serian Division, there are 109.2 kilometers of federal roads which are being maintained by a concessionaire. Out of these, the Serian-Tebedu road alone is 41.9 kilometers long,” he told the Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday evening.

Fadillah said this in his written reply to a question from Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem.

Fadillah also said the Works Ministry was carrying out routine maintenance in the Serian Division through an allocation worth RM3.5 million per year.

He added RM11.25 million had been allocated for periodic maintenance of pavement from years 2017 to 2020 in Serian.

There is no Parliament sitting today as members of the Dewan Rakyat has taken a break in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha tomorrow. The sitting resumes next Monday.