Gerawat sworn in as DUN Deputy Speaker for third term

KUCHING: Mulu assemblyman Dato Gerawat Gala has been sworn in as the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Deputy Speaker for the third term today .

He took his oath in front of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at the Astana Negeri this morning.

The ceremony began with Gerawat accepting the Letter of Appointment and took his oath of office, witnessed by the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Gerawat is the first Kelabit to be appointed to the position, and has held the post since he was first appointed to the post in May 2016.

The ceremony was conducted in compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The event was attended by State Cabinet ministers and other officials.