In Aidiladha message, CM urges S’wakians not to take Covid-19 SOPs lightly

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has urged Sarawakians not to take lightly the standard operating procedures (SOPs) put in place by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In his Hari Raya Aidiladha message today, Abang Johari said strict adherence to the SOPs must be observed by all Sarawakians even by those currently in the ‘green zone’ areas in the state.

“Kuching district is now re-categorised as a Red Zone, where the number of cases have increased to double digits. The restrictions and protocols imposed to stop the spread of this coronavirus is bringing a lot of difficulties to our daily lives.

“But let us not take lightly the SOPs that are enforced, because we need to sacrifice the comforts that we normally have for the sake of keeping us all safe from Covid-19.

“To those in the Green Zone, I really hope and pray that all of you comply with the directives from the authorities and adhere to the protocols enforced, particularly regarding social distancing and the use of face masks to ensure the Green Zones stay green,” he said.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced on Tuesday that Kuching had changed status from yellow zone to red zone after recording 53 cases within 14 days.

Following this, SDMC had decided to impose regulation of reduced hours of businesses of 6am to 10pm to be applied only in Zone 1 (Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions) from August 1 to 14.

Inter-zone travel between Zone 1 and Zone 2 (which covers Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit, Mukah, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang divisions) is also restricted from August 1 to 14, with police permits must be obtained first to travel between these zones.

In addition, commercial flights between Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan would also be reduced during those dates.

All these are enforced as strategies to contain the spread of Covid-19 especially in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions.