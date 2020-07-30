Jho Low is hiding in Macau – IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Wanted businessmen Low Taek Jho or Jho Low has been detected hiding in Macau, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He confirmed the matter and said there were indications that confirmed the whereabouts of Jho Low in that country.

“The police are trying to track down Jho Low to be brought to Malaysia,” he said briefly when contacted tonight.

On Dec 4, 2018, the Magistrate’s Court in Malaysia issued an arrest warrant against Jho Low to assist in the investigation of the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

Since then, various efforts have been made by the Malaysian authorities to bring the businessman home.

Jho Low is not only wanted by the authorities for his involvement in the 1MDB fund misappropriation case but he is also an important witness in the trial involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak. – Bernama