Jonathan among 20 former PKR MPs asked to pay RM10 mln each

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will be issuing letters of demand to claim RM10 million each from 19 Members of Parliament and state assemblymen who have left the party, said PKR treasurer-general Lee Chean Chung.

They include Deputy Home Affairs Minister Jonathan Yassin who is Ranau Member of Parliament.

The letters of demand require them to pay the sum not later than seven days.

“If they fail to pay in the time and manner stipulated, the party has instructed its lawyers to commence the appropriate proceedings against them to recover the compensation demanded, said PKR treasurer general Lee Chean Chung.

The other PKR leaders to whom the letters of demand were issued are Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (Gombak), Zuraida Kamaruddin (Ampang), Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota), Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar (Bandar Tun Razak), Datuk Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal), Datuk Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat), Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar (Segamat), Ali Biju (Saratok), Dr Chong Fat Full (Pemanis), Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis (Rembia), Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri (Kuala Krau), Muhammad Hilman Bin Idham (Gombak Setia), Baru Bian (Selangau), Azman Nasrudin (Lunas), Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee (Sidam), Dr Afif bin Bahardin (Seberang Jaya), Haniza Mohamed Talha (Lembah Jaya), Daroyah binti Alwi (Sementa) and Zulkifli Ibrahim (Sungai Aceh).

Jonathan had quit Sabah PKR to follow Azmin Ali’s faction to join Perikatan Nasional. He was made Deputy Home Minister in the new government of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.