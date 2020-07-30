Let Sentosa cluster be example, Lo tells businesses worried about name’s impact

KUCHING: Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang saw no harm in the health authorities’ decision to name a cluster of Covid-19 cases in his jurisdiction the “Sentosa cluster”, following complaints that it affected businesses in the Kota Sentosa area.

“I agree (with the name of the cluster) as when it was named as Sentosa cluster, it is not just about the hospital itself, everybody (in Kota Sentosa) is affected,” Lo told a press conference held via Zoom today when asked of the complaints that the name tainted the area.

The Health Ministry had named the “Sentosa cluster” after the Sentosa Hospital near Kota Sentosa where cases were reported. According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, the cluster currently has 31 cases.

Lo believed that the ‘Sentosa cluster’ should be an example for all regarding the importance of adhering to social distancing guidelines and everyone should play their part in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“Social distancing is something that we must do. Whenever we are in a coffee shop where a table can only be seated by two people, please don’t drag another chair to the table for another person,” said Lo during a press conference held via Zoom today.

That said, Lo expressed concern for areas in his jurisdiction due to the risk posed by Covid-19, particularly businesses.

However, he assured the public that the council had taken all precautionary measures to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus as the outbreak had greatly impacted all parties, including businesses and schools.

Lo also asked traders in Padawan to carry out their business at designated areas created by the council, instead of roadsides, to reduce traffic congestion and encourage a more hygienic business environment, as part of wider efforts to overcome Covid-19.

In addition, he appealed to the public to break the bad habit of illegal dumping.

“Please don’t aggravate the already dire situation due to Covid-19 outbreak,” said Lo.

In a statement shared with the media, the common areas of illegal dumping in MPP jurisdiction were Jalan Kangkok, Batu Kawa, Kuching City Mall area, Jalan Arang, Jalan Ensing Timur, Batu Kawa and Jalan Khung Phin Ulu.

Those who commit the offence are liable to be fined RM1,000 for the first offence and a further fine of RM2,000 for the second and subsequent offence or imprisonment for six months or both.

It was also shared that the council had spent RM128,000 in the year 2019 for clearing waste from illegal dumping areas.

On a separate note, Lo said he was proud of the cooperation rendered by the hawkers operating at third mile Sungai Maong market for closing their business for a day on Monday in order to organise mass cleaning and disinfections activities to keep Covid-19 at bay.