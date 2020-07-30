Malaysia’s success in managing Covid-19 due to sacrifices of its people – Muhyiddin

TANGKAK: The success by the Malaysian government in managing various problems related to Covid-19 is due to the sacrifices made by the citizens of the country themselves, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, the people were willing to sacrifice by complying with all the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), including social distancing, and even not leaving their home.

“It is important for us to remember that we have yet able to address the Covid-19 problem… until we find the vaccine for this disease, we are still not safe. Our situation is now under control, but there is still an increase (in the number of infection).

“Malaysia is recognized as one of the best countries (in dealing with Covid-19) , with death (due to Covid-19) among the lowest in the world … but in order to succeed in addressing this disease, sacrifice we must,” he said in his speech at the handing over of cows for the Aidiladha sacrifice at Masjid Jamek Kampung Parit Zing, Bukit Gambir here today. – Bernama