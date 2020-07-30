MPOB invents automated bagworms detection system

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) has developed the world’s first automated detection system which can detect and track bagworms species of Metisa plana, a leaf eating insect species that attacks oil palm.

The invention by MPOB’s researchers, led by Mohd Najib Ahmad, called Automated Bagworm Counter or in short Oto-BaC TM, uses a camera and deep learning algorithms developed by the team which consist of motion-tracking and false colour analysis to detect the living and dead larvae and pupae of bagworms.

The device, the first innovation ever in the oil palm industry, provides accurate and real time data collection and is a user-friendly system for detecting and counting bagworms on the palm leaflets. It can minimise human error in census and promote precision agriculture practice.

By integrating machine vision technique and image processing algorithms, the device can be effectively used by the planters to monitor bagworm population in their plantations. Hence, the technology can reduce the loss of fresh fruit bunches yield.

A moderate infestation will result in about 43 per cent yield loss, if not treated.

Oto-BaC TM is also able to count the number of living and dead larvae and pupae population per frond and classify them into the larval and pupal stages.

The use of Oto-BaC TM technology can also be expanded to other insect pests in oil palm plantations.

MPOB’s data in 2016 revealed that the economic loss due to bagworm attacks was around RM24 million.

It is an offence if the bagworms are not controlled and the plantation owner can be penalised under the Plant Quarantine Act 1976.

Oto-BaC TM is essential as it would greatly benefit growers in terms of oil palm protection. By using Oto-BaC TM, control actions a planter can be planned and the exact stages of larvae can be detected.

Thus, it can reduce the cost of pesticide supply for the oil palm plantations.

Additionally, the device can mitigate the labour shortage problem and minimise the time spent for census.

Oto-BaC TM, which was launched at the MPOB Transfer of Technology Seminar 2020 recently, won a Silver Medal at the Malaysia Technology Expo 2020, held in Kuala Lumpur.

Industry players and entrepreneurs are encouraged to commercialise Oto-BaC TM as it can be utilised in performing bagworm census in the oil palm plantations.