Musa Aman claims to have obtained ‘simple majority’ to form new state govt

KOTA KINABALU: Former Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman has claimed that he has obtained a ‘simple majority’ to form a new state government.

After weeks of speculation, the Sungai Sibuga assemblyman finally broke his silence when he held a last minute press conference at his residence in Seri Anggerik on Wednesday – claiming that a new coalition has been formed, comprising assemblymen from various political parties.

“I would like to announce that Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and the political secretary to the Prime Minister, Datuk Mohd Nardin Awang have made a courtesy call to the Head of State (Tun Juhar Mahiruddin) to inform him that a new coalition, that is in support of Perikatan Nasional under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, have obtained a simple majority to form a new state government,” he told reporters.

Several assemblymen from the current government coalition were seen with Musa.

Among them were PKR’s Kenny Chua (Inanam), DAP’s Ronnie Loh (nominated assemblymen), Warisan’s Datuk Osman Jamal (Balung), Warisan’s Datuk Hamisa Samat (Tanjung Batu), Datuk Musbah Jamli (Tempasuk), Datuk Bolkiah Ismail (Pitas), Warisan’s Anita Baranting (Tandek), Warisan’s Datuk Abdul Muis Picho (Sebatik), Abdul Rahman Kongkawang (Labuk), Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Sukau), Datuk Masiung Banah (Kuamut), independent Jafari William (nominated assemblyman) and Upko’s Datuk Abidin Madingkir (Paginatan).

Almost all of the assemblymen from the state opposition were also seen with Musa, including Bersatu’s Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor (Sulaman), Bersatu’s Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun (Karanaan), Sabah Star’s Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan (Tambunan), PBS’ Datuk Joniston Bangkuai (Kiulu), PBS’ Datuk Jahid Jahim (Tamparuli) and more.

Datuk Limus Jury (Kuala Penyu) and Datuk James Ratib (Sugut) who recently became independents were also present.

At the time of writing, a complete list of names of the assemblymen could not be fully ascertained.

Musa, who was all smiles during the press conference, said that the Head of State has instructed him to submit all the statutory declarations of the assemblymen who were aligned to him.

“I have received the statutory declarations from those who have pledged their support to the new coalition that I would be leading,” he said.

When pressed to disclose the actual number of assemblymen, Musa merely said that he has “enough to obtain a simple majority”.

He said the next step now is to seek an audience with the Head of State.

Musa said that the new coalition would strive to improve and come up with better policies that will save Sabah from its economic crisis that was caused by the Warisan-led government.

“Together, with the help of the federal government, I believe we can overcome the challenges to propel the economy, create jobs and improve the lives of the people,” added Musa.

He had also thanked all those who had “consistently” supported him and stressed that he is not “expecting anything from them” except for their “commitment and dedication towards the people”.