Musa’s entourage denied entry into Istana Negeri after dissolution announcement

KOTA KINABALU: A convoy of almost 10 vehicles taking former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman and his entourage to the Istana Negeri to have an audience with the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, could not proceed with their journey when the road leading to the palace, at Bulatan Nanas was closed by the authorities.

The convoy believed to be carrying 33 state assemblymen who had pledged their support to Musa to form a new state government in a coalition involving several political parties, arrived near the palace entrance at about 3.50 pm.

Musa’s lawyer, Tengku Fuad Tengku Ahmad was seen alighting from one of the vehicles to have a word with personnel manning the road block.

Despite the rain, the convoy of vehicles remained queued in the area, and at press time, it is understood permission to enter has still not been granted by palace officials.

The situation at the palace entrance was well under control and Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Habibi Majinji was also seen monitoring security there.

Earlier, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal announced the dissolution of the state legislative assembly to pave the way for state elections, to be held within 60 days.

However, Musa, when commenting on the latest development said, it was not necessary to dissolve the Sabah state legislative assembly as this would be a waste of time and money, and with COVID-19 far from over, this could endanger people’s lives.

Musa, who said he was not surprised by the announcement, claims he had secured simple majority support from 33 of the 65 assemblymen, to form a new government without having to go through fresh elections. – Bernama